Lucie Donlan admits she’s waiting for boyfriend Luke Mabbott to ‘pop the question’

The couple have been dating since June

Lucie Donlan admits she’s waiting for boyfriend Luke Mabbott to ‘pop the...

Lucie Donlan has admitted she’s waiting for boyfriend Luke Mabbott to “pop the question”.

The Love Island stars started dating back in June, following Luke’s split from his co-star Demi Jones.

Lucie took part in an Instagram Stories trend, where she answered assumptions her followers had about her.

One follower wrote: “You’re waiting for Luke to pop the question,” with the 23-year-old replying: “True.. 🤫 👀”.

The reality star shared a loved-up snap of the couple kissing on the beach, before opening up about why she want onto Love Island.

“I went on Love Island to genuinely find my dream man. I knew if I explained my dream man to the producers they could literally match me up perfectly with someone!”

“I didn’t meet my dream guy on the show, but I found him from the show! So grateful for that, and loved the whole experience.”

Lucie previously admitted she wanted Luke to propose this year, with Luke also sharing his plans to marry his girlfriend.

A follower asked him: “Are you planning on marrying Lucie?”, to which the 25-year-old responded: “What a stupid question 😍😍😍😍😍😍 She’s perfect.”