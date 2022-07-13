Luca discusses proposing to Gemma in Love Island first look

Gemma and Luca are one of the strongest couples in the Love Island villa this season.

Despite being together since early on in the show, they’ve yet to head on a date outside of the villa – until tonight.

The couple enjoy a romantic seaside date, and discuss their future together.

Luca jokes: “I feel like I’m going to propose!,” before they start discussing what they like about each other.

Gemma says: “I love listening to your conversations with the lads because I’m sat there literally wetting myself, but when it comes to us two you are like soft.”

“You’re quite soft. It’s nice. Just something a bit about you.”

Luca smiles and says, “A little bit,” to which Gemma responds, “Yeah, a little bit about you.”

The fishmonger says, “I haven’t met someone like you before. I think it’s rare to meet someone like you.”

As the couple open up more to each other, what plans will they make for the future?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

