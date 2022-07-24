Luca Bish’s father admits he doesn’t think his son will win Love Island: ‘He’s had a rough ride’

Luca Bish’s father Michael has admitted he doesn’t think his son will win Love Island.

The Love Island star’s father spoke out as he thanked Australian singer Nick Cave, who is good friends with the Bish family, for publicly defending Luca online.

During a Q&A on his site Red Hand Files this week, the famed musician shared how Luca’s parents helped him and his wife through the tragedy of losing their son in 2015.

The Love Island contestant, who hails from Brighton, went to school with Nick’s son Arthur Cave – who tragically died at the age of 15 after he fell from a cliff.

After a fan asked what the “major difference” is between him and his wife Susie, the Bad Seeds frontman explained that Susie “watches Love Island, and I don’t.”

“Susie watches Love Island because we know one of the contestants, Luca. Luca was a school friend of our twins, Arthur and Earl,” he continued.

“As a consequence, Susie and I became friends with Luca’s parents, Maria and Michael. Maria is an antique dealer. Michael is a fishmonger. Luca is a fishmonger too.”

“After Arthur died, in the early days of that terrible, chaotic first week, Maria turned up on our doorstep with a tray of lasagne and basically looked after us. She barely said anything to us. She made us cups of tea. She cooked for us. She was just there.”

“She was the one constant through a time of horror and confusion, when scores of despairing and commiserating people came and went. We will never forget her kindness.”

“Even in the first week, when the world seemed suddenly and shockingly defined by an unspeakable and distorting cruelty, Maria reminded us that there was good in the world.”

“She also served as a lesson in how to deal with grieving people – you don’t need to say anything, just do something; make them a cup of tea, cook them dinner.”

“To this day Michael brings fresh fish around to our house, drops it off and leaves without a word. He pretends to charge us for it, but we know that he doesn’t. These people, Luca’s parents, are as good as people get, and they love their son, Luca.”

Cave concluded: “So, Susie watches Love Island and cheers him on, and hopes that he will win. I also hope that Luca wins, and wins soon, because then I can get the fucking TV back. Love, Nick.”

Speaking to MailOnline about Nick’s open letter, Michael said: “Luca has had a rough ride this week but I would like to say thank you to the Cave’s, they are good friends.”

“I don’t speak to Nick much but my wife speaks to Susie two or three times a week. I don’t think they are big Love Island fans, to be honest.”

“I’m not so sure Nick would take any interest but in it. I think Susie would because she’s so close to Maria. There is about an 18 month age gap between Luca and the twins.”

“They were at school together and Luca was quite close with Earl before he went into films and modelling.”

Michael added: “I don’t think Luca is going to win Love Island. He might get to the quarter finals, it depends on the public support.”

He also referenced the hatred that’s been directed at Luca during his time in the villa, after his sister shared some of the awful comments she’s seen on social media.

He said: “To be honest, he’s oblivious to what’s going on because he’s on the island but his sister is running his social media accounts and some of the hatred that’s spewed out.”

“It wasn’t nice, and for Nick to do that off his own back just to show some support is a very classy gesture.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

