Luca Bish’s family defend the Love Island star after his latest fight with Gemma Owen

Luca Bish’s family have defended the Love Island star, after his latest fight with Gemma Owen.

During Tuesday night’s episode of the show, the Islanders took part in a Mile High-themed challenge, which saw the girls dress up as Cabin Crew members.

The girls went all out for the raunchy challenge, as they gave the boys a sexy safety briefing before joining their chosen passenger for a private Mile High Club moment.

During Gemma’s turn, the 19-year-old didn’t hold back as she licked several of the boys, which clearly bothered Luca.

After the challenge, Ekin-Su said to Gemma: “Was it me or was I seeing that Luca was being a bit weird? Like when you were doing your challenge?”

Gemma replied: “It’s really not that deep but if he’s gonna be p**** over it then he can do one.”

She then went for a chat with Luca, and pointed out he was clearly “in a mood” with her.

After Luca insisted he wasn’t in a mood

, Gemma said: “Luca, don’t play thick. You’re pushing me off, had a face like a slapped arse, are you 12?!”

Luca then replied: “It’s obviously not nice to see, but it’s a challenge so I can’t exactly stay annoyed at you for it.”

Gemma responded: “So you can’t exactly ‘stay’ annoyed at me for it, so you were annoyed at it.”

Luca then got up and stormed off, before taking his mic off and walking outside of the villa.

After cooling off, the pair went for a chat on the terrace later that evening, and Luca told Gemma he couldn’t help the way he felt about the challenge.

The 23-year-old said he thought she “gave it the most” in the challenge out of all the girls, and he expected her to “behave better”.

The conversation ended with Luca asking Gemma if she still wanted to be with him, and she said “yes obviously”.

However, things still seemed frosty between them as Gemma left the terrace to go back downstairs.

Fans took to Twitter after the episode aired to slam Luca for being “jealous” and “controlling”, with many calling on Gemma to ditch the fishmonger.

His sister, who is running his social media accounts while he is in the villa, took to his Instagram Stories to defend the star.

She wrote: “9/10 weeks of no contact with family. It’s a crazy intense environment where emotions are heightened. Learning to have disagreements and resolve them it is part of all successful relationships. Society preaches men not to bottle things up and to open up???”

“So proud of how vulnerable and in touch with his emotions he’s been. Nothing but real. First to admit if he’s being a little “f**k. But really don’t feel he’s done anything wrong here at all. Would do anything to hug him right now.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

