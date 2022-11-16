Luca Bish slams Gemma Owen for announcing their breakup just hours after they split

Luca Bish has slammed Gemma Owen for announcing their breakup just hours after they decided to part ways.

On Wednesday evening, the 19-year-old confirmed their split in a statement posted on her Instagram Story.

Gemma wrote: “To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship.”

“It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now.”

“Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters,” she added, before signing off: “Love always, Gem x.”

Just over one hour after her post, Luca broke his silence on Instagram.

Clearly annoyed by Gemma’s announcement, the 23-year-old wrote: “Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my breakup.”

“I would have liked some time to process this privately but as you all already now know sadly Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways.”

“We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure. I can’t thank everyone enough for their support for us as a couple during and after Love Island,” he added.

“We will remain good friends and I wish nothing but the best for her.”

The couple finished in second place on Love Island this summer, which was won by Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.

The news comes just two weeks after the pair jetted off on a lavish holiday, after shutting down split rumours.

After attending the Pride of Britain Awards last month, the couple flew to Dubai for a romantic vacation just a few days later.

Their red carpet appearance came amid speculation the pair had secretly split, after Paige Thorne recently claimed one couple had privately called time on their romance.

During her appearance on the Saving Grace podcast, the Welsh paramedic played a game of ‘Say It Or Shot It’, and was asked: “Who is the fakest couple to come out of Love Island this year?”

Paige replied: “All I’m going to say on this is… There are how many couples left, three? Really there’s only two. But that’s a secret I’ll never tell.”

Although Paige said there are only three couples left from the show, there were actually four: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, and Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri.

The Welsh paramedic did not reveal which couple she thought had secretly split.

Following Paige’s comments on the Saving Grace podcast, Gemma fuelled rumours she was feuding with her co-star.

In a Q&A posted to her YouTube channel, the 19-year-old answered a fan’s burning question: “Who were your favourite people from the show?”

Gemma responded: “Ok, so my favourite people from the show – and I’m not just saying this because I don’t want to be controversial or anything – but I got on with everyone when I was in the villa.”

“It was such a good group of people. It was such a good bunch. There were a few little arguments here and there, but everyone got on so well.”

“Out of the girls, all of the girls that I was in the final with I was close with, I got on with Tasha and Ekin, all of the girls really. All of the final girls. Antigoni [Buxton] as well I really got on with.”

“Then, out of the boys, I really really got on with Ikenna [Ekwonna], I know he was sort of in and out quite early, but I really liked him. He’s such a cool guy and I actually enjoyed being in his company. Out of the Casa [Amor] boys, I really got on with Josh [Le Grove] and Deji [Adeniyi] as well.”

Gemma raised eyebrows by failing to mention Paige, as she was one of the girls she was closest to in the villa.