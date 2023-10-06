‘Loved-up’ Teddy Soares reveals new romance – seven months after Faye Winter split

Teddy Soares has revealed his new romance – seven months after his split from Faye Winter.

The former couple, who met on Love Island back in 2021, confirmed their breakup in February after weeks of speculation.

The reality stars had been living together at the time, but have since moved out of their shared £1m mansion.

Seven months later, Teddy has revealed he’s “loved-up” with a mystery woman.

Speaking to The UK Sun, the Love Island star said: “I am loved-up at the moment. Well maybe I shouldn’t say loved-up but I am seeing someone and really happy.”

“It is early days and I’m not going to say who it is. We are just taking our time and getting to know each other.”

“I think at this stage we are just finding out about each other and becoming best friends which is really nice.”

“She makes me very happy.,” Teddy continued. “She’s a total vibe.”

“I’m not sure I should be saying all this as I’ve not spoken about her before but yes I’m into her.”

“She may not know it but yes I am really into her.”

It comes just weeks after Teddy answered a fan’s question as to whether he was ready to return to the dating scene, explaining: “It’s a weird one, because I feel like I’m emotionally available to start dating, but I’m not completely self confident if that makes sense.”

“I think if you know me, I wanna be complete in that sense, I don’t wanna feel as though I’ve got issues,” he laughed.

“I’m laughing at it, it’s not funny, but that’s the way I kind of express insecurities.”

“It just is what it is, I’m just not ready. What will be will be and I’ll know when I’m ready.”

“But now is not the time to give myself 100% to someone, you just have to be honest – be honest about your situation as much as it pains me to say, I have got these kind of things that I’m working out.”

Around the same time, Faye answered one of her fans’ questions, which asked: “are you dating?”

Sharing a snap of her dog Bonnie, which she had shared with Teddy prior to their split, the reality star penned: “Hahahah, I’d love to act all coy mysterious but no I’m not!”

“I will let you know when I have one coming up cause I’ll probably need help to be less of a cold cow,” she continued at the time.

Faye previously admitted it was “definitely [her] decision to end the relationship [with Teddy”.

During an interview with new magazine, the 27-year-old said: “I was very open to seeing if there were small changes that could be made, but it didn’t work out that way.”

The Love Island star confessed she’s still “grieving” their relationship, admitting: “It comes in waves. You know, sometimes the sea is like a millpond and then all of a sudden there will be a big wave.”

“There are still some days where I get really emotional, but it’s been easier to try and move on knowing there is full closure now,” Faye continued. “I’m nowhere near in a position to be thinking about anybody else or even considering dating, but right now I’m still having waves of grief, but not every day, every couple of hours.”

“It’s just one of those things, you’ve got to go through it. It’s hard to have somebody who you were so close to become just a stranger.”