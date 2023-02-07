Love Island’s Zara reveals she was left in tears after EXPLOSIVE unaired row

Love Island’s Zara Deniz has revealed she was left in tears after an explosive unaired row with Tom Clare.

The actress and model was dumped from the villa last week, after the 23-year-old chose to couple up with bombshell Ellie Spence.

Speaking to Grazia, the 25-year-old said: “The argument with Tom was unaired and it’s weird that it wasn’t aired actually – context wise it would have made sense why the challenge went the way it did.”

Zara continued: “Me and Tom had an amazing day – it was probably the best day we had together in the villa. We got ready for the evening and me and the girls were sitting by the fire pit.”

“Then Tom come storming over like ‘Zara, come here, I need to talk to you.’ He was literally raging.”

“I went to touch his shoulder but he squirmed away from me. He said, ‘The boys and everyone else have been saying all this stuff about you. Apparently, you fancy Aaron [Waters] and you’ve been using Shaq [Muhammad] to make me jealous.”

“I genuinely think me and Tom calling it a day was the best thing that we could have done because we weren’t ever actually on the same page,” Zara continued.

“Like a flame, we burned quick, and it was just more physical attraction.”

“The fact we weren’t each other’s types intrigued us to try and make a go of it, but ultimately it didn’t work out.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

