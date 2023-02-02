Love Island’s Zara breaks her silence after being dumped from the villa

Love Island’s Zara has broken her silence, after being dumped from the villa.

The dancer left the show on Wednesday night, after Tom chose new girl Ellie over her in a dramatic recoupling.

Speaking in her post-exit chat, Zara said: “I went in with an open mind. Tom isn’t my usual type at all so that was new to me but, I was being open minded as I knew the experience was all about pushing myself out of my comfort zone.”

The dancer continued: “I did think there could be potential with Tom. He’d told me he’d been in a long-term relationship, so I already knew he was capable of being committed. The age difference was a bit of a barrier for me – girls mature faster than guys.”

“I genuinely think me and Tom calling it a day was the best thing that we could have done because we weren’t ever actually on the same page. Like a flame, we burned quick, and it was just more physical attraction.”

“The fact we weren’t each other’s types intrigued us to try and make a go of it, but ultimately it didn’t work out.”

Speaking about the friendships she wants to continue outside of the villa, Zara said: “I got on with everybody, but definitely Tanya and Tanyel. They got me and really took the time to understand me.”

“Shaq too, me and him got on like a house on fire! Everyone was lovely but those guys stood out for me.”

Zara was also asked which couples does she think will go the distance, and she replied: “Jessie and Will. If either of them are prepared to travel, or move, their energies really do match up, they really get along with each other.”

“I do genuinely think that Tanya and Shaq will last, too.”

Revealing her favourite moment in the villa, the 25-year-old said: “My time with Will, he’s got the best energy, he’s a cherub. I think the world needs more Wills.”

“Another highlight was when I won the Space Raunch challenge, I just had fun with it!”

Offering her advice to the remaining Islanders, Zara added: “I’d tell them to keep being their authentic selves.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

