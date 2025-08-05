Love Island’s Yas and Jamie share why they have ‘no regrets’ from the Villa

Love Island’s Yas and Jamie have shared why they have “no regrets” as their time in the Villa has come to an end.

Leaving the Island in third place, Yas feels the entire experience was “completely surreal” and everything that happened was “worth it, because it’s all been for something.”

She added, “I wish I had taken more of it in because I feel like I’ve blinked and it’s all over.”

Jamie then said, “Honestly it’s a really nice feeling. It’s nice to know that there was public support for us and I’m just glad we were with the people we were with.”

“Obviously me going in with three Casa boys, we were close the entire time and to experience that together was fantastic.”

When asked if they have any regrets from the past couple of weeks, Jamie said, “Nothing”, and Yas answered, “I have no regrets. I stood by everything I said and did. I think that it obviously entertained the nation, so I’m happy!”

Regarding what’s next for their relationship, the pair simply want to enjoy “the usual outside world stuff.” “All the things we couldn’t do in the Villa. Not paddle boarding. Cute date nights.”

Jamie added, “Meeting each other’s friends and family and having fun together”, to which Yas quipped, “I want to go shopping with his credit card… Joking!”

“I learned I am quite an emotionally balanced person. There were ups, downs and chaos but I surprised myself with how resilient I was,” Yas shared.

Jamie on the other hand learned that it’s “very difficult to be vulnerable and sometimes you can be quite confused.”

“But just to take your time, take a step back and look at things from a different perspective. Things can be scary but you just need to know if you are doing it how you would always do it, you are doing it right.”

When asked about the disagreements between the girls at times in the Villa, Yas believes it was down to “just a difference of character.”

“You’re in a Villa with people you wouldn’t necessarily be the best of friends with so naturally disagreements happen because of differences of opinion. But that’s OK, it happens.”

