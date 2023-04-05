Love Island’s Will Young fuels rumours of a ‘feud’ with co-stars Casey and Tom

Love Island’s Will Young has fuelled rumours of a “feud” between him and his co-stars Casey O’Gorman and Tom Clare.

The trio became close friends during the 2023 winter series of Love Island – even calling themselves “The Three Musketeers”.

Despite being good pals in the villa, the reality stars have raised eyebrows since they left the show.

Since they returned to the UK, Tom and Casey have met up on a number of occasions, with Casey even travelling to Tom’s native Barnsley.

Tom and his girlfriend Samie Elishi have even expressed interest in “double dating” Casey and his former flame Claudia Fogarty.

However, Will appears to have been omitted from these plans as he hangs out with his Australian girlfriend Jessie Wynter on his farm in Buckinghamshire.

Speaking on The Useless Hotline Podcast, Will revealed where he stands with Casey and Tom outside of the villa.

Will said: “I was pretty close with Tom and Casey in the villa, you know, the three musketeers!”

“But kind of outside me and Jessie are just focusing on ourselves.”

Jessie then added: “We’ve been out on the farm, it’s really hard, they’re all like ‘Come to Manchester’ and it’s like babe we’re so far away! It would take us a day to get there!”

The feud rumours started circulating after Casey and Will clashed on Love Island’s spin-off show Aftersun.

While speaking to host Maya Jama, Will and his girlfriend Jessie were shown a clip from the ITV2 dating show when Casey told Maxwell that he thought Jessie was putting on “an act”.

Will was shocked by the footage, and furiously branded Casey a “snake”.