Love Island’s Whitney says she was ‘bamboozled’ by breakup with Lochan Nowacki as she reveals REAL reason for split

Love Island’s Whitney has confessed she was “bamboozled” by her breakup with Lochan Nowacki as she revealed the real reason for behind their split.

The pair met on Love Island back in 2023, where they walked away from the villa in second place.

However, in early April, the couple confirmed they had split in similar statements to Instagram.

Speaking on her friend Josh’s podcast, Whitney said: “Some people don’t wanna compromise.”

“Because my last relationship….” Whitney trailed off before announcing she was “getting into it.”

Whitney recalled how he said: “I’ve seen how much you’ve changed, and you’re becoming like the woman that we always spoke about you becoming. And I’m just not willing to do that.”

Whitney then admitted: “I was bamboozled. This is the person that you told me you wanted.”

Whitney admitted that she was “very hot-headed” in her relationship, adding how “with time I understood the power of less is more.”

She then praised her ex and said: “He actually did calm me down and help me tame my emotions. He taught me silence.”

The confession comes after Whitney revealed whether she’d go back on Love Island.

In a TikTok, the 27-year-old revealed whether she would ever appear on Love Island for a second chance at love.

Lipsyncing to Future’s song, Mask Off, Whitney and fellow islander Samie Elishi, the pair revealed their thoughts.

As the camera panned between the pair, they can both be seen lipsyncing to the lyrics: “Aint no way, aint no f**king way.”

The pair announced their breakup in similar posts on their Instagram in April writing: “Hey guys, unfortunately, Lochan and I’s relationship has come to an end.”

“Thank you for all the love and support that you’ve show us through our journey, we’re forever grateful. Whitney x”

Lochan’s statement was identical, only swapping out the names and ending the statement “L ❤️”