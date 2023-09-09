Love Island’s Whitney reveals the truth behind THAT argument she had with Ella

Love Island star Whitney Adebayo has revealed the truth behind that argument she had with Ella Thomas.

The pair, who had been close friends since day one, got into a heated exchange after the ‘Couple Goals’ challenge.

The drama kicked off after Ella went to use the one shower in the villa, despite Whitney saying she had been waiting to use the bathroom next.

Whitney told her: “Ella, are you being serious? I’ve been waiting.”

Later in the evening, Ella approached Whitney to address the tension between them, saying: “I want to get this off my chest because I don’t want to give it energy, but it actually upset me when you called me selfish in the dressing room.”

“It really upset me because I wouldn’t speak to my friend like that. I feel like that was coming for my character.”

Whitney replied: “I wasn’t joking Ella. Sometimes you do have selfish tendencies. I have never met a selfish person like you.”

Ella hit back, “That is the biggest lie I’ve ever heard,” before Whitney replied, “You know I only tell the truth.”

Ella then said: “You actually think you’re family the way you speak to me and it’s not okay.” The close pals continued back and forth before they both stormed off at the end of the episode, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. The following evening, the girls received a text asking them to get ready to leave the villa to sort out their issues. Speaking during her appearance on the Saving Grace podcast, Whitney said: “The whole selfish comment, it wasn’t like – I feel like it was over produced.” “First of all, it wasn’t about the shower. But obviously I can see how it was perceived on TV, but like literally it wasn’t that.” “It was so misconstrued.” “I feel like there was too much focus on that.”