Love Island’s Tyrique Hyde reveals where he stands with ex-girlfriend Ella Thomas

Love Island’s Tyrique Hyde has revealed where he stands with ex Ella Thomas, whom he met on the show in 2023.

The pair struck up a romance on season 10 of Love Island and finished in third place during the series finale.

Throughout their time on the show, the pair experienced several ups and downs, with Tyrique being painted as a villain in the show.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, Tyrique revealed where the pair now stand with each other, claiming they are “cool now.”

He said: “Ella’s a lovely person – there’s no bad blood. She taught me a lot about myself and relationships, especially when it comes to emotional intelligence.”

“I’ll always be grateful to her for that. Coming out of Love Island is mad – your whole life changes overnight, and it’s a lot to take in.”

“We both struggled to adjust to that new world and figure out who we were outside the villa. As much as we cared about each other, the timing just wasn’t right. We gave it a proper go and we’re still cool now, which I think says a lot,” the 26-year-old said of his ex-girlfriend.

The couple briefly parted ways back in November 2023, before reconciling.

However, in February 2024, the pair reportedly split up for good.

A source told The Sun: “They have tried really hard but just been having constant arguments.”

“At the end of day they want different things and it’s too hard to make it work. They are saying it’s over for good this time and there is no going back.”

At the time, Ella responded to a fan who asked during a Q&A if the pair were still together: “Just to clear things up, we’re not together. We didn’t speak on it while we were figuring things out and dealing with it privately.”

“[We] both agree it’s for the best and wish him well. All love. Thanks to everyone that supported us together and individually.”