Love Island’s Tyrique Hyde responds to claims his relationship with Ella Thomas is ‘hanging on by a thread’

Love Island’s Tyrique Hyde has responded to claims his relationship with Ella Thomas is “hanging on by a thread”.

The couple struck up a romance on Love Island this summer, and finished in third place during the series finale.

Since then, the reality stars have been inseparable – and recently confirmed they were ready to take their relationship to the next level and move in together.

But on Thursday, MailOnline reported that Ella and Tyrique recently split in secret after their long-distance relationship became too much to handle.

However, insiders claimed they had rekindled their romance in a last ditch attempt to make their relationship work.

An insider said: “Ella and Ty split in secret but got back together and it’s been like that for a few weeks now, they are very on and off.”

“Viewers saw how the dynamic between them can often be fiery and it’s been no different since they left Love Island.”

“This is the first time Ty has been in a relationship and often Ella can feel let down… she expects a lot from him, and he hasn’t been delivering.”

“Then there’s the distance, Ella still lives in Scotland and Ty is in Essex with his family so spending quality time with each other can be tricky.”

“Ella has also been traveling back and forth to Los Angeles thanks to her modelling work and ambassador deal with PrettyLittleThing.”

“They’re trying everything they can to make it work but the romance currently hangs by a thread,” the insider added.

While sources have claimed the couple are on the rocks, Tyrique has laughed off the speculation.

After a UK gossip blog shared the MailOnline’s story on Instagram, the reality star commented under the post with a series of laughing emojis.

Goss.ie has reached out to Ella and Tyrique’s reps for comment.