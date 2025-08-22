Love Island’s Ty finally addresses ‘dry run’ stint with Lauren before appearing on the main show

Love Island’s Ty Isherwood has finally addressed his “dry run” stint with Lauren Wood before they appeared on the main show.

The pair knew each other before the villa thanks to the Love Island dry run, a short practice period where producers bring potential contestants in for a few days to test out filming scenarios.

Despite this, Ty and Lauren weren’t allowed to share that they had met before.

Speaking on Jessie Wynter and Will Young’s podcast, Ty explained: “I got asked to do the dry run. Basically, they need a practice run, so I went in for two days and they just did certain scenarios that happened in the villa.”

When asked about the scenarios, Ty said, “It would literally be as if I’d just walked in [the villa]. So everything would play out the exact same way.”

“You’re kind of showing yourself off in a way. It seems like an audition as you’re pulling people for chats. We did a challenge.”

Ty revealed he received the “standard rate” for the dry run and admitted he didn’t expect to make it onto the real show.

“I had no expectations, to be honest. I just thought, why not? I’ll do it. Got the green light off my employer.”

“Obviously, coming off if I thought there’s no chance, but then they must have liked me because they sent me in.”

He admitted the secrecy made things awkward when Lauren arrived.

“We got told not to say anything. So when I saw her walk in, I did know her because we did that experience together, but we got told not to say anything, so I wasn’t actually supposed to say that I knew her,” he said.

“I didn’t know her really well, we just did that experience together. It’s weird to pretend you don’t know someone when you do.”

“I didn’t know that two people could be drafted for the show, I was surprised myself.”

The experience clearly paid off for Ty, as he made it to the final with his now-girlfriend Angel.