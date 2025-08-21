Love Island’s Toni, Shakira and Yasmin reveal the truth behind cast divide: ‘It wasn’t a bad edit’

Love Island’s Toni, Shakira and Yasmin have revealed the truth behind the divide between the girls on this year’s show.

Toni Laites, 24, Shakira Khan, 22, Yasmin Pettet, 24, were the break out stars of this summer’s Love Island, but they faced many trials and tribulations in the villa.

In a joint interview with i-D magazine, Toni, who ended up winning the show with Cacherel Mercer, said: “We found so much peace in the three of us, because we accepted each other for who we were.”

“We never tried to fit in with how everyone else looked or how they acted,” Yasmin, who came third with her partner Jamie Rhodes, added.

“All three of us just stayed so authentic to ourselves.”

Shakira, who came second with Harry Cooksley, discussed the obvious divide between them and the other girls on the show, namely Meg Moore and Helena Ford.

“We felt that massively in the changing room, the snickers, the whispers, the dirty looks,” she said.

“When you come around the corner and they stop talking, you feel isolated, it feels frosty, really tense, and it’s not nice,” Shakira explained.

“It wasn’t a bad edit; we tried to fix it, but that was our experience, we lived it.”

“If you say it how it is, and you’re honest, you’re called ‘a bitch’, you’re ’ ‘nasty’,” she continued.

“No, I think it’s nasty to speak about someone behind their back, then rally together in groups and target them.”

Yasmin, who arrived on day 5 as a bombshell, explained: “I came in as a harsh, strong bombshell, and even though Toni and I had an argument to begin with, she never made me feel like an outsider.

“Whereas some of the others did, and that’s how [Toni and I] bonded.

“We felt like outsiders compared to everyone else, so when bombshells would come in after that, we would befriend them—we didn’t want anyone else to feel that way.”

While they were outsiders in the villa, the trio became fan favourites to viewers at home, and all three made it to the final of the dating show.

“People might find you too much, too loud, too obnoxious, too confrontational,” Shakira added.

“But be true to yourself, be genuine, and when you surround yourself with the right people, you’ll do better.”