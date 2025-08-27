Love Island’s Toni Laites reveals major career move just weeks after winning the show

Love Island’s Toni Laites has revealed a major career move, just weeks after winning the show with Cach Mercer.

The popular dating programme concluded earlier this month, following a dramatic season of ups-and-downs and twists and turns.

One of the breakout stars of this year’s series was American bombshell Toni, thanks to her no-nonsense attitude and hilarious one-liners.

Last week, Toni was forced to return to the US due to her visa running out.

However, the reality star has hinted she’ll be back very soon as she’s signed with a top British agency.

Toni has secured representation with YMU Entertainment, who declared on Instagram: “Welcoming @tonilaites to YMU. Toni made history this year as the first American – originally from Connecticut – to win Love Island UK.

“Entering the villa as the season’s dramatic and charismatic first bombshell, she quickly captured the hearts of viewers across the nation. Before stepping into the spotlight, Toni built a successful career as a pool cabana server at one of Las Vegas’ top hotels.”

“Celebrated for her infectious, bad girl energy, and unwavering loyalty to her female friends, Toni has also used her platform to raise awareness about her lifelong health condition, ulcerative colitis, through a self-produced documentary,” they continued.

“Now at the beginning of an exciting new chapter, she is focused on creating meaningful content, reshaping the public’s perception of what it means to be a Love Island star, and proving that authenticity always wins.”

“Toni immediately stood out to us as something very different,” YMU’s Managing Director of Global Entertainment, Lucy Loveridge, added in a statement.

“She has a natural confidence and a genuine ability to connect with audiences that feels both authentic and exciting. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the roster and support her as she builds a long-term career beyond the show.”