Love Island’s Toni and Cach break their silence on winning the 2025 series as they reveal what they will spend the cash prize on

Love Island’s Toni and Cach have broken their silence on winning the 2025 series.

They were crowned the winners of the series on Monday night after a public vote, nabbing the £50k cash prize.

The pair had a lot of ups and downs during their time in the villa, but their relationship grew stronger in recent weeks.

In their first post-show interview with ITV, Toni was asked how she felt about winning the series as the first-ever American bombshell.

Toni said: “Amazing! I feel like I’m representing a whole nation! I didn’t expect to make it past week one.”

Cach reiterated the feeling, stating: “It feels amazing. I was 100% authentically myself and luckily the public liked it, so I’m buzzing. I appreciate every moment on the show, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and I wouldn’t have done it any other way.”

Speaking about what’s next for the pair as a couple, Toni said: “Hopefully just finding time to enjoy one another’s company. Not letting everything else take over.”

When asked about what caused the divide between the girls, a point that was heavily discussed throughout the season, Toni confessed: “I think that my friends and I were the ones to stand up for what’s right and what’s wrong and we owned everything we said when others weren’t doing the same. We didn’t agree with a lot of people’s behaviour and were always vocal about it.”

Discussing what they would spend the winning money on, Cach joked: “Cost of living crisis, I’ll save it!” while Toni said: “I need to pay off my student loans. I want to invest it. I don’t want to go on some crazy shopping spree. Maybe some bingo, I do live in Vegas after all!”

The pair had their fair share of ups and downs in the villa, being involved in a love-square with Harrison and Lauren.

However, after the latter left the villa to continue their connection outside, Toni and Cach grew closer, ultimately becoming exclusive just before the final.

