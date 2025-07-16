Love Island’s Tommy slams Islanders for ‘frustrating’ decision following SHOCK dumping

Love Island’s Tommy has slammed Islander’s Ty and Shakira’s decision to send him and partner Lucy home following a SHOCK dumping.

After being voted the most compatible couple by the public, Shakira and Ty faced a huge decision during Tuesday night’s episode.

They shared a private moment to discuss their options and determined which of the three vulnerable couples would be dumped from the Island forever.

The vulnerable couples were Conor and Emma, Lauren and Harrison and Lucy and Tommy.

After much discussion, Shakira and Ty returned to the Firepit, having made their decision.

“We discussed whether things are already solid enough to work on the outside or if people still have things to explore within the Villa. So the couple we have decided to dump is…Tommy and Lucy.”

The Islanders were left less than impressed, with many looks being shared around the firepit.

Now, speaking after leaving the villa, Tommy said the decision was “frustrating.”

He said: “Shakira and Conor have a thing going on so she obviously wanted to keep him. Shakira’s also close with Toni and knows she still really likes Harrison. That’s all the decision came down to. ”

“So to leave in that way, getting voted out by another Islander who I’m not that close with, was frustrating. At the end of the day it’s all part and parcel of the game.”

“Lucy was only there for nine days, so I feel like she deserved to experience it more. I’d like to have had more of a journey with her in the Villa.”

Lucy reiterated her partner’s feelings as she said: “It was a bit of a shock getting dumped.”

“But I do believe that everything happens for a reason, so obviously it was our time to go. Even if I was there for a day or the whole time to even get the opportunity to go into the Villa and experience it all was just amazing,” she continued.

