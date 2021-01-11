Love Island’s Tom Walker secretly MARRIES girlfriend Chloe Rayner

The couple have dated on and off for ten years

Love Island’s Tom Walker has secretly married his girlfriend Chloe Rayner.

The reality star rose to fame during his stint in the infamous villa back in 2019, which saw him get into an epic row with Maura Higgins.

The 29-year-old has been in an on-again off-again long distance relationship with Chloe, with the couple tying the knot “COVID style” earlier this month.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Tom wrote: “So… We got married. 💍 After a couple of crazy years we decided to start the year off with a bit of positivity.”

“Last weekend, 2.1.21 we tied the knot COVID style,” he explained.

“We’ve been a long distance couple, on and off for almost 10 years now! Life experiences, all the challenges of the past few years and then plenty of thinking time, has made me realise that there is only one person I’d like to spend the rest of my life with.

“So we made the decision not to waste anymore time and commit to spending rest of our lives together. Thanks Little One for saying yes and becoming my Wife, I can’t believe how lucky I am to have found you! When you know, you know and I know.”

Sharing the same snaps from their big day, Chloe wrote: “Last week I got to marry my best friend. After 10 years of obstacles and long distance, we finally stepped into a new chapter.

“I can’t believe I’m your wife (!!) @tom9walker, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life laughing, exploring and being in love with you.🤍”

A host of fellow Love Islanders rushed to the comment section, including Amy Hart who wrote: “Congratulations 💖💖”.

Greg O’Shea commented: “Man this is huge!!! So delighted for you. Massive congrats to you and the missus.”