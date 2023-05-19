Love Island’s Tom spotted getting cosy with new girl – after split from Samie

Tom Clare has been spotted getting cosy with a new girl, following his split from Samie Elishi.

The former couple struck up a romance during the 2023 winter series of Love Island, and placed third.

However, the pair called it quits just weeks after leaving the South African villa.

Tom recently jetted off to Ibiza with his Love Island co-star and pal Casey O’Gorman.

In photos published by The UK Sun, the reality stars were spotted cosying up to two mystery girls on a yacht.

It comes just days after Tom and Samie sparked speculation they had rekindled their romance.

Last week, the pair attended Pride of Manchester with some of their Love Island co-stars – including Casey O’Gorman, Claudia Fogarty, Olivia Hawkins, Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins.

After the awards ceremony, the reality stars enjoyed a couple of drinks together.

Casey took to his Instagram story to share a few videos from the night.

In one video, Samie and Claudia can be seen dancing around wearing suit jackets over their dresses.

In another video, Samie is seen chatting to Tom as they order drinks at the bar together.

In a video posted to Claudia’s TikTok, she is seen lip syncing to Gotta Go My Own Way from High School Musical 2 with Casey, Tom and Samie.

Fans flooded the comments section to question whether the former couple were back on.

One TikTok user penned: “samie and tom 😳😅,” while a second said: “Wait Tom and Sammi are together again?!”

A third wrote: “This is interesting,” and a fourth commented: “did i miss a chapter.”

Speaking in a recent YouTube video, Samie addressed her and Tom’s split, saying: “Let’s just address the first elephant in the room – me and Tom have broken up.”

“It’s ended on good terms, no one’s done anything bad to each other. There’s still lots and lots of love there.”

“It just wasn’t working on the outside, and we both agreed on majority of the things, but yeah.”

“There’s no bad blood there. Me and Tom – I’d never say a bad word about him, and he would never say a bad word about me.”

“That is basically it,” Samie continued. “It’s not an exciting story, there’s nothing more too it – we just weren’t working outside the villa.”

“I feel like when you come out, you’ve got so much pressure and so many other things to worry about that plays a huge factor in a relationship.”

Last month, Tom confirmed their split via Instagram, writing: “Didn’t think I’d be writing this but me & Samie have gone our separate ways…”

“We are still on good terms & I have nothing but love & respect for her. I’m gutted it’s come to an end but I truly wish Samie the best.”