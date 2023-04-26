Love Island’s Tom Clare confirms his split from Samie Elishi: ‘I’m gutted’

Love Island star Tom Clare has confirmed his split from Samie Elishi.

The couple came in third place on the winter series of the dating show, which came to an end last month.

In a statement shared to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Tom wrote: “Didn’t think I’d be writing this but me & Samie have gone our separate ways…”

“We are still on good terms & I have nothing but love & respect for her. I’m gutted it’s come to an end but I truly wish Samie the best,” the footballer added.

It comes after a source told The UK Sun on Monday: “Samie and Tom have sadly decided to call it a day. There is a lot of love and respect there but it just wasn’t going anywhere.”

Samie, 23, is based in Essex while Tom, also 23, lives in Barnsley.

The insider added: “The distance between them was too much and they are both really focused on their careers post Love Island.”

Samie and Tom are the third couple from this year’s winter Love Island series to call it quits.

Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda, and Casey O’Gorman and Rosie Seabrook also split shortly after leaving the villa.