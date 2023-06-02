Love Island’s Tom Clare breaks his silence on Samie Elishi reunion rumours

Tom Clare has broken his silence on rumours he’s rekindled his romance with Samie Elishi.

The former couple, who placed third on the 2023 series of Love Island, called it quits just weeks after leaving the South African villa.

Shortly afterwards, Tom jetted off to Ibiza with his Love Island co-star and pal Casey O’Gorman, where some NSFW footage was captured.

However, Samie and Tom recently reunited while on holiday in Marbella – sparking rumours they’d rekindled their romance.

The 22-year-old later embarked on a cruise with her Love Island co-star and pal Claudia Fogarty, and fuelled reunion rumours as she posed for photos with her co-passengers and showed off her phone screen – which revealed she was on FaceTime with Tom.

In a new interview with The UK Sun, Tom said: “”I do get a lot of female attention but I’m not interested.”

Alluding to his relationship with Samie, he continued: “I know where my heart is at, lets put it that way.”

Neither Tom nor Samie have confirmed their relationship status; however, Samie has re-followed the footballer on Instagram.

It comes just weeks after Tom jetted off to Ibiza with his Love Island co-star and pal Casey O’Gorman, where some NSFW footage was captured.

In photos published by The UK Sun, the reality stars were spotted cosying up to two mystery girls on a yacht.

In one photo, Tom was seen sucking a blonde woman’s toes, while Casey filmed the NSFW display.

Love Island star Tom Clare sucks toes of mystery girl on boat as he and Casey O’Gorman cosy up to bikini-clad beauties – https://t.co/zPro5IqGJi pic.twitter.com/QzRbTHYC4R — THELAPDROP (@thelapdrop) May 18, 2023

Just days after the photos surfaced, Samie and Tom reunited while on holiday in Marbella.

On Friday, Samie jetted to Ibiza with her Love Island co-star and close pal Claudia Fogarty.

Meanwhile Tom is soaking up the sunshine in the Spanish city with some other Love Island stars.

The former couple linked up at NAO Pool Club, where the pair were spotted getting cosy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Addressing their split in a recent YouTube video, Samie said: “Let’s just address the first elephant in the room – me and Tom have broken up.”

“It’s ended on good terms, no one’s done anything bad to each other. There’s still lots and lots of love there. It just wasn’t working on the outside, and we both agreed on majority of the things, but yeah.”

“There’s no bad blood there. Me and Tom – I’d never say a bad word about him, and he would never say a bad word about me.”

“That is basically it,” Samie continued. “It’s not an exciting story, there’s nothing more too it – we just weren’t working outside the villa. I feel like when you come out, you’ve got so much pressure and so many other things to worry about that plays a huge factor in a relationship.”

Check out the first episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley sits down with Goss.ie Founder & CEO Alexandra Ryan about what’s to come on the summer series of Love Island 2023.

Alan and Ali chat about the highs and lows from previous seasons, and share their predictions for the series ahead.

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.