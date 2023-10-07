Love Island’s Tom Clare and Casey O’Gorman hit back at co-star Will Young’s claim they ‘excluded’ him

Tom Clare and Casey O’Gorman have hit back at their Love Island co-star Will Young’s claim they “excluded” him.

The trio became close friends during their time on the winter series of the dating show earlier this year, but Casey and Will had a falling out when Casey questioned if Will’s girlfriend Jessie Wynter was “genuine”.

While Casey has stayed close friends with Tom, who he recently moved in with, they are no longer in touch with Will.

In August, Will and his girlfriend Jessie Wynter sat down for an interview with Heat magazine, in which they revealed more details of his “feud” with Tom and Casey.

Now, the Love Island stars have hit back at their co-star, claiming he ignored their attempts to contact him.

Speaking on the Nikki & Brie Show, Tom admitted: “Me, Will and Casey were so close.”

Meanwhile, Casey agreed: “We were inseparable [in the villa].”

“We did make time for Will, we invited him places,” Tom claimed. “I get he’s in a relationship, I get he was going to Australia, I get that…”

“When he was in the UK, we’d tell him ‘oh, we’ll come up to your farm’ or ‘let’s meet up for a drink’ and we got nothing back.”

“So I think there’s only so much you can do, and so much effort you can make with someone until you be like ‘look, this guy’s not making effort with me, I can’t do it anymore.'”

Casey chimed in: “The last five or six messages to him, he read and ignored every one.”

“I get that you’re busy and you’ve got a girlfriend – I get that – but at least have the decency to come back to us and reply to us,” Casey hit out.

“He went to a magazine and did an exclusive saying that we excluded him, it’s just the complete opposite.”

Speaking to Heat earlier this year, Will opened up about why he deleted Tom and Casey on Instagram.

The TikTok farmer said: “So they [Tom and Casey] went out for dinner. I was invited but I couldn’t go – I live out of the city, I’m working on the farm and focusing on my girlfriend.”

“They had their dinner and from what I saw on their Stories had a couple of drinks, had a good time and then later that night Ron [Hall] removed me from the group chat.”

“I was really confused but I sat back and thought, you’ve got four people sat at a table, a conversation about me would have happened, I don’t know what is it, so although Ron removed me I think it was a whole group situation.”

“Not one of them have messaged me or added me back into the group chat,” Will continued. “So I thought, do you know what? I don’t want the stress in my life, so I unfollowed them. That’s basically what happened.”

After being asked how things are with Jessie, he admitted: “That’s why we don’t mind [all the drama] because I’d rather chill out with Jessie and live on the farm.”

“I’m busy in my own right and I want to see my friends back at home, my family, Jessie. I don’t have time to go to the city, have dinners, drinks or anything like that.”

“That’s my main priority and I’ve said it from leaving the villa. I have had people ask about me, Tom and Casey and everything like that. All I’ve said is, ‘I’m focusing on me, Jessie, my family’ and that’s what’s important to me right now.”

Jessie added: “It does really suck to see his friends from the villa haven’t supported that and they’ve actually excluded him and been a bit rude.”

“I think removing him from the group chat is quite a mean thing to do.”

“Will’s heart has always been in the right place and it sucks that his friends can’t respect that and that they have to act like that towards him, but I always support Will and whatever goes on.”

Will interjected: “The farm genuinely is a big job. Me and Jessie came off Love Island and I went straight into lambing which was like 24/7 work on the farm.”

“So really the first month of our relationship, me and Jessie probably wasn’t as connected as we should be because we came off the show, I was working, Jessie was in my house and it was a really hard and tough time,” Will continued.

“Since that we’ve just been focusing. All I want to do is marry the girl and have kids with Jessie. I think because Casey is single, I don’t know if Tom is or not, but they’ve got single boy energy and that’s not my life. I don’t want to go out partying all the time.”

Will and Jessie’s comments came after Casey told Goss.ie on the Goss Island podcast: “We’ve got a group chat – me, Tom and Will. Because we were, you saw it on TV, I was constantly with those boys.”

“We built up such a strong relationship in there. So I just assumed that we’d keep up that strong relationship outside the villa, but that really hasn’t been the case.”

“Me and Tom are still as close, we live together now,” Casey continued to tell Goss.ie. “But I feel like Will has distanced himself from us. And look, that’s not to say that he doesn’t like us or anything like that.”

“I just think that he’s so busy with Jessie, he’s been in Australia, he’s been in America. I think he’s literally been travelling for like the last three months so I completely understand he’s a busy boy. But it would be nice to meet up with him and speak some more to him, but I just haven’t got around to doing that – or nor has Tom.”