Love Island’s Tom and Samie reunite on holiday – just days after THOSE Ibiza photos

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi appear to have buried the hatchet.

The former couple, who placed third on the 2023 series of Love Island, called it quits just weeks after leaving the South African villa.

Shortly afterwards, Tom jetted off to Ibiza with his Love Island co-star and pal Casey O’Gorman, where some NSFW footage was captured.

In photos published by The UK Sun, the reality stars were spotted cosying up to two mystery girls on a yacht.

In one photo, Tom was seen sucking a blonde woman’s toes, while Casey filmed the NSFW display.

Samie later unfollowed Tom on Instagram; however, he remains following her.

Just days after the photos surfaced, Samie and Tom have reunited while on holiday in Marbella.

On Friday, Samie jetted to Ibiza with her Love Island co-star and close pal Claudia Fogarty.

Meanwhile Tom is soaking up the sunshine in the Spanish city with some other Love Island stars.

The former couple linked up at NAO Pool Club where they were seen dancing to a remix of ABBA’s Gimme Gimme Gimme.

Tom shared a video of the encounter via his Instagram story, which shows Samie, Claudia and former Love Island contestant Reece Ford enjoying the party.

Addressing their split in a recent YouTube video, Samie said: “Let’s just address the first elephant in the room – me and Tom have broken up.”

“It’s ended on good terms, no one’s done anything bad to each other. There’s still lots and lots of love there. It just wasn’t working on the outside, and we both agreed on majority of the things, but yeah.”

“There’s no bad blood there. Me and Tom – I’d never say a bad word about him, and he would never say a bad word about me.”

“That is basically it,” Samie continued. “It’s not an exciting story, there’s nothing more too it – we just weren’t working outside the villa. I feel like when you come out, you’ve got so much pressure and so many other things to worry about that plays a huge factor in a relationship.”