Love Island’s Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows shut down split rumours by sharing date night snaps

Love Island’s Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows have shut down rumours they’ve split.

On Tuesday night, the couple shared photos and videos of themselves at a driving range, as they enjoyed a cute date night.

Toby and Chloe were the break out stars of Love Island last year, and finished in second place on the dating show.

After leaving the villa, the couple moved in together and seemed to be going strong.

However just last month, The Sun reported that their relationship was on the rocks.

A source told the publication: “Chloe and Toby really love each other but their relationship has come under some strain in recent weeks.”

“They are both really busy with work, so they haven’t seen as much of each other, and there is the added pressure of transferring a reality TV romance into everyday life.”

“It’s not easy. They are still talking regularly and hoping to work things out.”

“It’s encouraging that they are communicating and who knows, perhaps taking a bit of time apart will make them much stronger in the end?”

“Only time will tell, but neither of them wants to admit defeat. They don’t want people to see their romance as another reality TV casualty, because they’ve always been the real deal as a couple,” the insider added.