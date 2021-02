Love Island’s Theo Campbell shares surprise news that he’s become a dad for the first time

Theo Campbell has shared the surprise news that he’s become a dad for the first time.

The Love Island star took to Instagram earlier today to share a snap from the hospital, after welcoming a baby boy with a mystery woman.

The 29-year-old wrote: “Dam, my replacement is here πŸ‘ΆπŸ½ – 21 hours later and he’s here πŸŽ‰ I can’t believe the joy I had looking into the eyes of my baby boy ❀️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by π“π‡π„πŽ π‚π€πŒπππ„π‹π‹ (@theo_campbell91)

“I only told a few friends and family so for most people will be massive surprise seeing this πŸ˜„ Over the past 4 years having a private life isn’t really a thing so being able to keep this private has been so nice.”

“Massive well done to his mum as well, the process of having a baby is crazy I literally didn’t have a clue how strong a woman has to be to go through this!”

Theo revealed his son was named Aries Campbell, and he was born on Sunday, February 7.

Love Island star Alex Beattie commented: “Congratulations big guy! πŸ™ŒπŸΌβ€οΈ”

Georgia Harrison also took to the comments to write: “so proud balling my eyes out πŸ’œ”

Marcel Somerville,Β who also recently welcomed his first child, said: “πŸ‘πŸΏπŸ‘πŸΏπŸ‘πŸΏπŸ‘πŸΏ congratulations bro”