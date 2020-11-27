Love Island’s Theo Campbell launches legal action against Ibiza beach club over champagne cork incident

The reality star was nearly blinded at the venue last summer

Theo Campbell is launching legal action against Ice Mountain Ibiza SL, the company trading as O Beach Ibiza, after he was nearly blinded by a champagne cork at their venue last summer.

In August 2019, the Love Island star was partying at the famous beach club, owned by Wayne Lineker, when he was seriously injured by a flying champagne cork.

The 29-year-old was rushed to hospital and underwent emergency surgery, but the sight in his right eye has never fully recovered.

In a statement shared by MailOnline, Theo said: “The last 15 months or so trying to come to terms with what has happened have been hard.”

“I’m a positive person and try and remain upbeat but as time goes on the chances of my sight getting back to normal become reduced.”

“I’m speaking with doctors about what may or may not be possible but I also have a number of questions about what happened to me,” he continued.

“I don’t know what the future may hold with regards to my sight but I feel that the least I deserve is answers to what happened and why.”

“Bringing this case was something that hasn’t been done lightly but I feel that at present it’s the best opportunity for me to get the answers I deserve.”

Serious injury expert Demetrius Danas said: “The seriousness of Theo’s injury should not be underestimated. He was in hospital in Ibiza for five days where he underwent surgery twice.”

“Since his return to the UK, Theo has undergone further operations. Despite the best efforts of all the surgeons involved in Theo’s care he still suffers sight issues and his condition continues to affect him every day.”

“Organisers of events such as these have a legal duty to ensure the safety of customers. Through our investigations we believe there was insufficient safety advice provided to customers at the club as well as a failure to recommend or provide protective eyewear.

“Theo has a number of concerns about what happened and has asked us to investigate. Theo would rather not be in this position but he feels he’s been left with no choice other than to bring these proceedings.”

“We now call on Ice Mountain to work with us to resolve Theo’s case so he can try and put what happened behind him the best he can,” he added.

Goss.ie has reached out to O Beach Ibiza for comment.

The Love Island star, who appeared on the 2017 series, revealed his injury last August by sharing a photo of him wearing an eye patch in hospital, while being comforted by his then-girlfriend Kaz Crossley.

He told fans: “Thanks for all the messages and support I’ve got over the last couple days they’re all very much appreciated.”

“So yeah basically 2 eye surgeries later after a really unfortunate accident, I’ve lost all vision in my right eye as it got split in half, who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me..”

He added: “But I still have 1 eye left, looking at the bright side of things. Thanks for flying out to look after me as well babe. if anyone knows where sells cool eye patches let me know :). #captinhook #thor #fettywap.”