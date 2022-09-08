Love Island’s Tasha unveils first glimpse of her pre-loved edit with eBay

Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri has unveiled the first glimpse of her pre-loved edit with eBay.

The dancer, who was the first deaf contestant in the dating show’s history, came in fourth place on the 2022 series alongside her boyfriend Andrew Le Page.

The 24-year-old has since become eBay’s first ever pre-loved ambassador.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Tasha showed her 1.4 millions followers three looks from her first collection with the retailer.

She wrote: “The moment is FINALLY here… I am so excited to show you what I’ve been working on with eBay 👀.”

“Today is the launch of my new pre-loved edit! 💕 Shop the drop, featuring all my favourite timeless staples. I can’t wait for you all to see ✨♻️🛍.”

A host of famous faces rushed to the comments section to congratulate the dancer on her first collection with eBay.

Tasha’s boyfriend Andrew wrote: “😍 Beautiful ❤️,” while her fellow Love Island contestants also commented.

Antigoni Buxton said: “Amazing 😍😍,” and Summer Botwe wrote: “yessss we love to see it!!🤍.”

Adam Collard wrote: “Well done Tash! 👏 looks class,” while his girlfriend Paige Thorne said: “BABY ur giving me all the feels 😍😍😍😍, So so proud of uu🔥❤️,” and Gemma Owen commented: “You look gorgeous ❤️❤️.”

Tasha hasn’t been the only Love Island 2022 contestant to land a major deal since their stint in the villa.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu recently announced her collaboration with OhPolly, Gemma has signed as a brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing, Paige has announced a collection with Forever Unique.

Meanwhile, Indiyah Polack has signed two huge deals, one with Boots and the other as brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing’s Marketplace app.

Turkish actress Ekin-Su’s beau Davide Sanclimenti is also rumoured to have an upcoming collection with boohooMAN.