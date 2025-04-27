Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri reveals when ‘cracks started to appear’ in relationship with Andrew Le Page following shock split

Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri has revealed when “cracks started to appear” in her relationship with Andrew Le Page following their shock split.

After falling in love on Love Island in 2022, the 26-year-old Strictly Come Dancing star and the 29-year-old estate agent called it quits earlier this year.

Following the release of her new book, Your Superpower, the Strictly Come Dancing star revealed the show meant the pair spend less time which eachother.

Discussing the show, she confessed: “It’s a long process, but it’s really about having people out there, in other people to help them find their self-confidence with their disability.”

“I knew deep down it wasn’t right. There were a lot of tears and it was a really hard time.”

“Andrew was the man I was going to marry. We had discussed having children,” Tasha confessed.

The 26-year-old previously confessed that she ended the relationship as “there were many things behind closed doors.”

In a comment on TikTok, she wrote in reply to a fan speculating over their relationship: “No, I ended the relationship. there was many things behind closed doors.”

Last month, Tasha admitted to a “silly mistake” as she revealed the real reason behind her split from Andrew Le Page.

In a new interview, Tasha confessed to “regretting” setting up a Raya dating profile immediately after their split.

The move reportedly left her ex Andrew “blindsided,” leading Tasha to delete the account shortly after.

She told The Sun: “I think at the time, I made a silly mistake. I did it way too soon. It was just a heat-of-the-moment kind of situation. Everyone makes mistakes. And in that situation, I did and I own up to that. “

“Unfortunately, that’s something I just have to put my hands up and say: ‘Tasha, it was way too soon.’ It is what it is. I can’t turn back time, but I’ve learned from that.”

When asked about the real reason behind the pairs “emotional split” Tasha revealed: “It is hard. Any break-up is hard. I spent so much time with Andrew. We were together for two-and-a-half years. We had a house. We got our dog Luna together in 2023. It was heartbreaking. But sometimes you just grow apart, and that’s what happened.”

Tasha went on to say that the pair “didn’t end badly at all” and that they are actually “still in touch” since they have to talk about their “co-parent” puppy, Luna.

Although she recognised that she and Andrew are currently on “different paths” in their lives, she continued by expressing how much she still “cares” about him.

Although Tasha acknowledged that handling a breakup in the spotlight has been “difficult,” she stated that only she and Andrew “know what happened between us” and that they are “private people.”

Despite setting up a dating profile shortly after the split, Tasha admitted that she is “absolutely not” ready to start dating anytime soon.

Tasha previously took to social media to address the split, confessing she’s “still processing everything.”

Tasha told her fans on Snapchat: “Hi everyone. Just on a walk. I know a lot of you are asking me a lot of questions and want to know what has been going on.”

“I won’t be speaking on the situation – it’s a private side of my life which I’m still dealing with internally and mentally.”

The dancer continued: “It’s private for me and as much as I do want to share it with you all, one day I will, but I’m still processing everything that has happened and going on.”

“I hope you can all understand on why I’ve not spoken out on the situation.”

In January, The Sun reported that the pair allegedly broke up in private.

A source said: “Tasha was madly in love with Andrew but the cracks started to show when she appeared on Strictly.”

“She gave her all in that competition. Her focus was purely on her dances with Aljaz, and that drove a wedge between them as time went by,” the source continued.

“Now she’s going off on tour she’s going to be away from Andrew again.”

“They talked about ending their relationship at the start of January and she’s pretty much heading out on the Strictly tour as a single woman,” the source continued.

A source close to Tasha claimed the pair had “hit a rocky patch.”