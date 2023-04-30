Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri responds to claims she’s gone under the knife

Love Island star Tasha Ghouri has responded to claims she’s gone under the knife.

The dancer, who shot to fame after becoming the dating show’s first ever deaf contestant last summer, took to Instagram on Saturday to share stunning photos of herself in a sparkly bikini.

The 24-year-old, who wore her blonde hair in a bob in the snaps, captioned the post: “I think summer is calling for a bob moment.”

Fans rushed to the comment section to compliment Tasha’s new look, with one writing: “You really suit the bob! Wow x”

Another commented: “Your hair look good xx”, and a third penned: “SLAY QUEEN 🔥”

Someone else wrote: “I so read that as a boob job”, and Tasha replied: “well you’re very wrong, all natural.”

Tasha made it to the final of the 2022 series of Love Island alongside her boyfriend Andrew Le Page.

Since the show, she has landed a number of major brand deals, including a collab with women’s footwear brand SIMMI London.

Tasha also became eBay’s first pre-loved fashion ambassador, as well as a UK ambassador for L’Oreal Paris.