Love Island’s Tasha Ghouri addresses rumours she’s engaged to Andrew Le Page

Tasha Ghouri has addressed rumours she’s engaged to Andrew Le Page.

The fan-favourite couple placed fourth on Love Island 2022 back in August.

Since leaving the villa, the pair have gone from strength to strength – having gotten matching tattoos and moved into their first home together.

On Monday, Tasha shared a snap from behind-the-scenes of her shoot with Sisters & Seekers.

The Love Island star donned a Pamela Anderson-inspired look, and held her ring finger up which bore a huge diamond ring.

Fans rushed to comment on the massive rock on Tasha’s finger, with one writing: “Not me thinking you got married 😭.”

A second Instagram user commented: “What!? Are you engaged?,” while a third said: “Tashaaaaaaa 👀💍.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tasha Amber Ghouri (@tashaghouri)

After sparking a frenzy in the comments section, Tasha shared the Instagram post to her story.

She wrote: “Channelling my inner Pammy. Also I’m not engaged 😂 Was BTS on a shoot 🤍.”

Although they are not currently engaged, Andrew recently revealed his hopes to marry Tasha “soon”.

In a Q&A uploaded to YouTube earlier this month, the real estate agent answered some of his fans’ burning questions about his relationship with the dancer.

One Instagram user asked: “Are you worried about your tattoos, in case you [and Tasha] break up?”

Andrew responded: “Obviously, I don’t think we’re gonna break up. Like there’s not a doubt in my mind.”

With a huge grin on his face, the real estate agent continued: “I think we’ll get married one day, hopefully soon, but obviously not too soon.”

“But no, I’m not worried,” Andrew continued. “Listen, I’m pretty certain I’m gonna marry that girl. But God forbid, if we do [break up], absolutely not. I’m not worried.”

“I think, you know, going on Love Island was such a huge, huge thing, huge thing for anyone to go on a show like that,” Andrew continued. “It’s incredible. And Tasha – let’s be honest – was pretty much my whole experience.”

“Obviously we had a little blip in Casa [Amor], but it didn’t take long for us to get back together, and we’ve been inseparable ever since.”

“So, absolutely not,” Andrew continued, showing off his most recent tattoo tribute to Tasha, which was a cochlear implant wrapped around the British Sign Language symbol for “i love you”.

“The one I got here, that’s part of the deaf community and her cochlear implant. I think absolutely not, like regardless if we were to break up – obviously I don’t think we will – but I would still want to raise awareness for the deaf community.”

“It’s just something I will not ever regret, never, ever regret,” Andrew continued. “It does not matter to me, you know. That time of my life was incredible, so special. So, I’m never gonna regret any of these tattoos so no, absolutely not.”

Andrew recently unveiled his latest tattoo tribute to Tasha, in the form of a cochlear implant wrapped around the symbol for “I love you” in BSL.

Taking to Twitter, the dancer showed off the surprise and wrote: “So Andrew came home and surprised me with his new tattoo, I actually can’t even!!!!!!! How beautiful 🤍🤍🤍😭😭😭 it’s “ily” in BSL with my cochlear implant wrapped around 🥹.”

Tasha told MailOnline of the gesture: “So he told me he was getting a tattoo and I was like what are you getting and he said, ‘I’m not telling you!’”

So Andrew came home and surprised me with his new tattoo, I actually can’t even!!!!!!! How beautiful 🤍🤍🤍😭😭😭 it’s “ily” in BSL with my cochlear implant wrapped around 🥹 pic.twitter.com/eGze0HDNO1 — Tasha Ghouri (@GhouriNatasha) October 26, 2022

“But he came home and surprised me with it and I didn’t expect it. I started crying, because no one has ever done that for me before and it just goes to show how much we love each other and how much of an amazing human being he is. He really is an amazing human.”

The couple got tattoo tributes to each other, just weeks after leaving the Love Island villa back in August.

Tasha got her rose tattoo inked on her neck under her ear in which she wears her cochlear implant, meanwhile Andrew got his on his hand.

The real estate agent confirmed the roses are a nod to the couple’s final date on the show, which saw them enjoy a romantic meal on a beach filled with red roses.