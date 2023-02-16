Love Island’s Tanyel Revan reveals she had a ‘really bad’ argument with co-star in unaired scene: ‘I went mad’

Tanyel Revan has revealed she had a “really bad” argument with one of her Love Island co-stars in an unaired scene.

The hairstylist was dumped from the villa last week, after she was left single in a recoupling.

The 26-year-old has since revealed she and Ellie Spence had a massive falling out in the villa, but it was never aired.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Tanyel said: “I had a really, really, funny, bad argument with Ellie. I think it would have shown my more fiery side.”

“I literally had word vomit, I could not help how I felt. Honestly, just everything I felt, I said it.”

“I think it would have been nice for them to see my fiery side and how, like, I’ve always been direct to say how it is but I really said how it was.”

Tanyel explained that the argument came about after the other Islanders believed she was defending Ron when she felt they were putting him down.

She said: “All I said was – I wasn’t even trying to defend him, I just said: ‘Why do you lot care? It’s none of your business. You should invest your time in your own relationships and your energy into that rather than picking on someone else constantly.'”

Tanyel explained that the other contestants then accused her of always defending Ron no matter what.

She continued: “I went on to say: ‘No, actually, I’ve had my own private conversations with Ron. I tell him when he’s right, I tell him when he’s wrong. I’ve been a really good friend to him and I’ll tell him if he’s wrong, I don’t care. I’ll say it.'”

“Ellie decided to pipe up and get quite rude and question my loyalty. I went mad after that so no one could ever question my loyalty when it comes to my friends and family.”

It comes after Ellie claimed “everyone was feuding” in explosive unaired scenes.

The 25-year-old was dumped from the villa last week alongside Jordan Odofin, after they were deemed the least compatible couple by the public.

Taking to TikTok earlier this week, Ellie revealed: “I’m going to do a YouTube video tomorrow and I’m going to spill everything. There was a girl divide, there was a boy divide, everyone was feuding.”

“There were arguments like left and right that never got aired and I’m like, this is TV gold.”

“I get it’s a dating show and they only have 40 minutes,” Ellie continued.

“They can’t show everything but I was there for the drama. So I’m so surprised that none of that got shown.”

“But it makes more sense when you understand like the underlying s**t that’s going on in there. And there was a lot of tension.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

