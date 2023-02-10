Love Island’s Tanyel breaks her silence on rumoured ‘romantic connection’ with Ron

Tanyel Revan has broken her silence on her rumoured “romantic connection” with Ron Hall.

The hairstylist was dumped from the Love Island villa on Thursday night, after Jordan Odofin chose to couple up with Ellie Spence over her.

The 26-year-old had previously been in a friendship couple with Ron, after his flame Lana Jenkins chose to couple up with new boy Casey O’Gorman.

Fans were convinced that there was something more to Ron and Tanyel’s “friendship” than they were letting on.

Last week, the 26-year-old paid particular attention to her pal during the blindfolded kissing game.

A few days later, Tanyel’s heart rate was raised the most by Ron after he showed her his sultry moves during the heart rate challenge.

The pair have also been sharing a cheeky cuddle in bed every night, despite Lana being in the same room as them.

After being dumped from the villa, Tanyel has addressed her rumoured “romantic connection” with Ron.

When asked whether she was happy Ron and Lana had made their way back to each other, the Love Island star said: “I’m so happy! I want them to win the show. I said to him when I was leaving, ‘If you let me down, that’s our friendship done.’ I’m so happy they’re together.”

“I feel like they’re the strongest couple and they have the most genuine feelings for each other. I hope he won’t let me down!”

On whether she and Ron had a romantic connection, Tanyel said: “No. I’m glad I coupled up with him the first time around because if I hadn’t done that I wouldn’t have realised how good a friendship we could have.”

The Love Island star continued: “What made me realise it was just a friendship between us was as soon as we coupled up, we couldn’t flirt. It’s like the flirting went out the window.”

“I didn’t expect to get on with him that well. He’s my best friend. When I get married one day, I want him to be there with Lana! Genuinely, I think he’ll be my friend for life.”

On what makes Ron such a good best friend, Tanyel said: “He’s very loyal and loyalty is a big thing for me. He reminds me of the people I know from home. He’s so caring. I can trust him. I don’t trust just anyone, but I fully trust him.”

“I know if I say something to him it won’t go anywhere else. I think he’s got a pure heart and genuine intentions. He’s got the best personality, genuinely – I just don’t fancy him!”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

