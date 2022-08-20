Love Island’s Summer Botwe causes tension between Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack

Love Island’s Summer Botwe has caused tension between Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack.

Dami and Indiyah had been coupled up before Casa Amor, which saw them respectively re-couple with Summer and Deji Adeniyi.

However, they quickly rekindled their romance after realising they weren’t happy seeing each other with different people.

Dami and Indiyah have since appeared on the podcast Reality with Will Njobvu to discuss their time on Love Island.

Will questioned Dami about his connection with Summer, to which he admitted he re-coupled because “on the outside world you’d give yourself time to get to know [somebody else].”

However, he insisted: “I was always clear to her where my feelings were and I never led anybody on.”

Will then iconically played a clip from his interview with Summer, in which she describes what happened between her and Dami in unaired scenes.

“You guys didn’t see my topless back massage, you didn’t see us cuddling each other in the pool, or our underwater kisses. There was a lot going on in Casa,” she admitted.

Dami maintained that he always told Summer that his head was truly with Indiyah.

However, Indiyah seemed less than impressed by the Casa Amor bombshell’s revelation, and became silent.