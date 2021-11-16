Love Island’s Siannise Fudge fuels rumours she’s split from Luke Trotman

Siannise Fudge has fueled rumours she’s split from her boyfriend Luke Trotman.

The couple met on the winter version of Love Island in 2019, and finished in second place on the show.

Rumours have been circulating for weeks that the pair have split, and fans are now convinced they’ve found proof.

Taking to Reddit, one fan wrote: “Siannise recently liked a TikTok about getting through a break up as well as the other stuff she’s been posting. Seems like they’ll announce something soon :(.”

Another penned: “I feel like it might be coming 😬 usually where there’s all this smoke there’s a fire. I wonder if they’re taking some time apart but waiting to make an announcement in case they can work through it.. but who really knows.”

Goss.ie have contacted Luke and Siannise’s reps for comment.

Siannise recently shared a quote to her Instagram by Summer Walker, which read: “Take this opportunity to learn from my mistakes. You don’t have to guess if something is love. Love is shown through actions. Stop making excuses for people who don’t show up for you.”

“Don’t ignore the red flags. And don’t think you have yo stay somewhere ’cause you can’t find better – you can and you will. Don’t settle for less – you don’t deserve it and neither does your family.”

The reality stars, who moved into a lavish apartment in South West London last May and got a Cockapoo puppy named Nala earlier this year, have also not posted a photo together in weeks – adding to the split speculation.