Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips slams troll for accusing her of getting fillers ‘during a worldwide pandemic’

Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips slams troll for accusing her of getting fillers...

Shaughna Phillips has hit back at a troll, who accused her of getting fillers “during a worldwide pandemic”.

The Love Island star was promoting a new offer from a sponsor when the troll wrote a nasty comment about her appearance.

“You looked better on love island .. u look twice your age now with all these fillers omgosh,” they wrote.

Responding to their nasty comment, Shaughna replied: “…please please PLEASEEEEEEE tell me when you think I’ve had the time to get fillers during a WORLDWIDE PANDEMIC.”

“If you want to insult me, then it’s strange anyway, but at least make it realistic! Damn son, do better!” she added.



