Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips admits scenes were edited to look ‘completely different’ on screen

The reality star was shocked by how much the show was edited

Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips has admitted some scenes were edited to look “completely different” on screen.

The 26-year-old, who rose to fame on the show’s first winter series, was shocked by how much Love Island is edited when she watched some scenes back after leaving the villa.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Shuaghna said: “You know what happens behind the scenes, and you know the ending, so it’s a little bit boring watching it back…”

“Also there’s certain parts that have been shown on TV that were kind of completely different to how they happened.”

“Because I know that, I don’t really want it to taint any of my memories that I’ve got,” she said.

“It’s more so the editing. The way that they edit the show is amazing, because when you’re living it, you don’t actually realise it’s going to be a TV show. They do actually work wonders because we were very boring sometimes.”

Discussing the infamous moment she co-wrote a message for Callum to read to Rebecca in a bid to shake her off, Shaughna said editing made the situation seem a lot more serious than it actually was.

“Me and him were literally crying with laughter the whole time that was happening. It was just a big laugh, a joke,” she explained.

“It looks so serious! I was cringing, I was thinking, ‘Oh my god, that girl needs help!’ It was so completely…”

“I must have said some of the things for them to have been able to chop it and cut it up, but I don’t ever remember saying it. It’s like I was watching something I’ve never seen before.”

“It’s so strange,” she added.

