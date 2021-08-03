Love Island’s Sharon Gaffka and Chuggs Wallis ‘spotted kissing’ on night out in London

The couple went on a date while on the show

Love Island’s Sharon Gaffka and Chuggs Wallis ‘spotted kissing’ on night out...

Sharon Gaffka and Chuggs Wallis were reportedly spotted kissing on a night out in London.

The reality stars were both dumped from the Love Island villa last month after failing to find love on the show.

In photos published by The Sun, the pair were spotted with their arms wrapped around each other as they a Chelsea bar together on Friday night.

A source told the publication: “Chuggs and Sharon couldn’t keep their hands off each other. They were kissing and cuddling in the bar – and didn’t seem to mind people seeing them.”

“After a while they left and looked like they were heading home together because Sharon had her suitcase.”

Goss.ie have contacted Chuggs and Sharon’s reps for comment.

After arriving to the villa as a bombshell, Chuggs went on a date with Sharon.

Soon afterwards, Rachel Finni entered the villa and after getting to know both Chuggs and Brad McClelland, she decided to couple up with Brad.

Her decision meant Chuggs was single and as a result, he was dumped from the show after a very brief stint.

