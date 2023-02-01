Love Island’s Shaq wins praise for calling out Ron over his treatment of Lana

Love Island’s Shaq has won praise for calling out Ron over his treatment of Lana.

The Essex native has drawn criticism from his fellow Islanders and viewers at home over the past few days, after he showed interest in new bombshell Samie.

Ron quickly had his head turned by the new arrival, despite insisting he would remain loyal to Lana – who he’s had a romance with since day one.

Lana was left heartbroken over Ron’s treatment of her, and it looks like some of the boys are on her side.

At the end of tonight’s episode, Shaq confronted Ron over the way he’s treated Lana, and slammed him for disrespecting her.

Viewers were loving Shaq’s honesty, and branded him “the realest person in the villa” on social media.

Shaq is honestly a breath of fresh air #loveisland pic.twitter.com/BLPhrOtaNQ — alexia (@alexiahart29754) February 1, 2023

shaq ALWAYS checking the boys. no choice but to STANNN #loveisland pic.twitter.com/FJ7Qmina6l — Memes (@Random68251284) February 1, 2023

SHAQQQ nothing makes me more attracted to a guy who is emotionally mature #loveisland pic.twitter.com/mdCR7h0sSW — Alice (@Alice10039678) February 1, 2023

Shaq ONCE AGAIN putting Ron in his place #loveisland pic.twitter.com/sstvmPHHs9 — A (@user762874) February 1, 2023

