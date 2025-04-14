Love Island’s Shaq Muhammad shuts down speculation he was unfaithful to Tanya Manhenga

Love Island’s Shaq Muhammad has shut down speculation he was unfaithful to fellow islander Tanya Manhenga.

The pair dated for a year after they coupled up and placed fourth on the 2023 winter season of Love Island.

At the time of their split, the pair released joint statements and “wished each other the best.”

However, now in a recent clip, Tanya has claimed she called off their romance after he went on a boys holiday to Miami.

“He comes back home, I think the day that I graduated from uni, and he comes to, like, the meal with my family. He came with flowers… but I took one look at him, and I knew something was off,” she explained to host Moses.

“I had a feeling in my stomach that something was like… I just knew it, he was acting very normal. Nothing was off. I just was like, something’s not right.”

Love Island Star Tanya Manhenga reveals her ex Shaq cheated on her while on a boys trip in Miami.#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/rjeuxczBhl — Sana (@sanaravishing) April 13, 2025

“I even texted my mom under the table, something’s wrong. And she was like, ‘Really, what?’ We need to go home.”

“So we went home, get home. Now I’m like, oh, you know, questioning him. I’m like, I’m gonna ask you one time did you do anything while you were in America? He said no babe I didn’t do anything, and I said ‘ok can I have your phone?'”

“The long story short is, everything was on the phone, guys. I was like, that was that.”

But as the video began going viral on X, Shaq came forward to deny rumours that he had cheated on her, claiming he had done “nothing sexual.”

Taking to TikTok, Shaq declared it would be “the one and only time he would address the situation”, and said: “I want to make something abundantly clear. I did not, while I was with Tanya, I did not have sex with anyone. I didn’t kiss anyone. I didn’t do anything sexual with anyone.”

“While I was in Miami and on holiday, I did certain things that disrespected her boundaries, and I can hold my hands up to that, but in terms of actually sleeping with someone or doing anything sexual, that never happened,” he added.

“Now, I’m man enough to admit my mistakes and where I gone wrong in a relationship or anything, but it’s not fair to villainise other people or bring them into my situation when they have literally nothing to do with it.”

He continued: “What’s actually confusing as well is the fact that I thought that me and Tanya ended on good terms, that we’ve seen each other out, we’ve had conversations, we’ve been in the same setting, and it’s been cool. So it’s just a bit confusing for me.”

Shaq confessed Tanya had given him the heads up about the interview and said: “I see a lot of people saying a lot of different things about I was in a relationship a couple months after me and Tanya broke up.”

“I’m single right now, nearly a year later, I’m still single. Like, we’re actually all adults. We’re all adults. I’ve moved on. She’s clearly moved on.”

“So I don’t understand why this is still being brought up. Like, can we please just find a new topic? Touch some grass, pray to God and let’s just move on.”