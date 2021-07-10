Love Island’s Shannon Singh reveals which Irish celebrities have slid into her DMs

The 22-year-old was booted off the show last week

Love Island’s Shannon Singh reveals which Irish celebrities have slid into her...

Shannon Singh has revealed which celebrities have slid into her DMs since leaving the Love Island villa.

The former glamour model was dumped from the dating show last week after just two days in the villa.

Speaking on Capital FM, the 22-year-old fan-girled over Irish pop twins Jedward sliding into her DMs.

When asked if any celebrities have got in touch with her since leaving the villa, Shannon confessed: “Do you know what, I got voice notes from Jedward, that has been the highlight of it all. Of it all!”

“I swear to God. When I heard it, I got two voice notes from them, they are hilarious. I was like ‘guys I will cherish these voice notes for the rest of my life’.

The Scottish beauty also revealed she got a cheeky follow from Lewis Capaldi on Instagram.

Love Island continues on Sunday night at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.