Love Island’s Shakira Khan reveals hopes to ‘marry’ Harry Cooksley as she addresses ‘gaslighting’ claims

Love Island’s Shakira Khan has opened up about her relationship with Harry Cooksley in a candid new interview.

The couple finished this summer’s series of Love Island in second place, and are still going strong outside of the villa.

Speaking on the We Need To Talk podcast, the 22-year-old said she could see herself marrying him someday, and also addressed claims he’s a “gaslighter”.

Host Paul C. Brunson asked Shakira: “When you look back on the series, based on your experience in the villa, do you believe Harry was gaslighting at all?”

Gaslighting is a form of psychological and emotional abuse where a person manipulates another to make them question their own perception of reality, thoughts, memories, and sanity.

Shakira responded: “I don’t feel like he gaslighted me. There were times when I felt like he gaslighted other people. I could see that.

“I made commentary on that through the show. Maybe with Helena, and we spoke about it on the show.”

“This is my perception on it. He knows what he has done, and he knew he was going to get some heat,” she continued.

“There was a clip of Helena talking to Harrison [Solomon], saying she fancies him. And Harry was like, ‘Oh, you fancy Harrison. You said it was only me when you came over from the sleepover villa’.

“He’d never had a problem with her getting to know Harrison before, because he was with me at the time. But he was like, ‘I’m going to give her a bit of heat’.

“So when it’s my turn, we’re a bit even. I could see that,” she explained. “Me and Conor looked at each other like, ‘Is he for real?’ We could all see what he was doing.”

Speaking about their relationship now, Shakira said: “Exclusive is a silly label because it would just be boyfriend and girlfriend.

“[Harry] is amazing. He just treats me so well. He is witty, charming, intelligent – all the things I said I look for in a partner.

“We have the same values. The things we want out of life are very similar.”

“We want to get married, have children, and have a long-lasting relationship. That’s something very important that we’ve bonded over,” she said.

“Because my parents have been married for such a long time.

“Harry wants to be with the right person and that’s one of his biggest fears, and that’s one of my biggest fears. Doing life with the wrong person.”

Shakira then confessed she could see herself marrying Harry, and explained: “I wouldn’t date someone if I didn’t see that intention with them.

“It’s a waste of my time, and it’s a waste of their time. I would not want someone to be my boyfriend or my partner if I didn’t see something long-term with them.

“I don’t need anyone – I’m very self-sufficient. If I’m investing time into you, it’s because I’m investing a future in you.

“Never in a million years did I anticipate going on to that show and falling in love with someone.”