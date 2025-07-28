Love Island’s Shakira and Harry set for uncomfortable meeting with her mum after she branded him a ‘d***head’ in scathing online rant

Sunday night’s episode of Love Island ended with the exciting reveal that the much-anticipated Friends and Family episode is just around the corner.

But while many Islanders are preparing for emotional reunions, it appears not everyone’s family is feeling the love, especially when it comes to Shakira and her rekindled romance with Harry.

Shakira’s mum, Sukina, has made her feelings very clear via a series of fiery TikToks, venting her frustration as Harry once again pursued her daughter.

In a no-holds-barred outburst, Sukina, who runs a tarot card reading business online, did not mince words about the situation.

“When I think of the villa I just think of a cesspit, it is just a cesspit and she is surrounded by snakes,” she said bluntly.

“She will be getting a deep spiritual cleanse when she comes home and I am just going to add this – Harry needs to shut the f*** up about Shakira.”

Sukina didn’t stop there, adding: “Seriously, the only person that’s trying to give life to that little situation is that d***head. There, my love and light slipped for a minute.”

She concluded, “‘That’s about as negative as I got, d***head’.”

Though it hasn’t been confirmed whether Sukina will be entering the villa for the family episode, her potential arrival promises drama.

A teaser for Monday’s episode shows Islanders being surprised by visits from loved ones, including Toni’s mum Leslie, who made a loud and emotional entrance that left her daughter screaming from the terrace.

These reunions often come with a dose of brutal honesty, especially from those who’ve been watching the drama unfold from the outside.

Shakira and Harry’s relationship has been a rollercoaster during this season of Love Island.

The pair initially split when Harry’s attention shifted toward Helena, prompting Shakira to end things.

But in an unexpected twist, Shakira called off her connection with Conor after realising her feelings for Harry hadn’t disappeared.

After hearing how Shakira still felt, Harry subsequently began to reassess his relationship with Helena, who he had just asked to be exclusive.

The situation escalated during the Grafties, when private clips exposed Harry’s lingering feelings for Shakira, a revelation he later admitted to Helena.

Now, Shakira and Harry have recoupled, reigniting their relationship, much to Sukina’s disapproval.

During Sunday’s episode of Aftersun, the pair were seen getting closer again, as Harry tried to give Shakira a kiss in the dressing room.

However, Shakira swerved him, insisting they had to take “baby steps”.

