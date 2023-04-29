Love Island’s Samie reveals the REAL reason behind her split from Tom

Samie Elishi has revealed the real reason behind her split from Tom Clare.

The former couple struck up a romance during the 2023 winter series of Love Island, and placed third.

However, the pair have called it quits just weeks after leaving the South African villa.

Speaking in a YouTube video, Samie said: “Let’s just address the first elephant in the room – me and Tom have broken up.”

“It’s ended on good terms, no one’s done anything bad to each other. There’s still lots and lots of love there.”

“It just wasn’t working on the outside, and we both agreed on majority of the things, but yeah.”

“There’s no bad blood there. Me and Tom – I’d never say a bad word about him, and he would never say a bad word about me.”

“That is basically it,” Samie continued. “It’s not an exciting story, there’s nothing more too it – we just weren’t working outside the villa.”

“I feel like when you come out, you’ve got so much pressure and so many other things to worry about that plays a huge factor in a relationship.”

Earlier this week, Tom confirmed their split via Instagram, writing: “Didn’t think I’d be writing this but me & Samie have gone our separate ways…”

“We are still on good terms & I have nothing but love & respect for her. I’m gutted it’s come to an end but I truly wish Samie the best.”

Taking to her Instagram story on Thursday afternoon, Samie penned: “Really didn’t want to have to write an Instagram story on this but the comments and messages I’ve been getting since Tom posted his story yesterday is just not fair.”

“I will speak about everything soon but at the moment the time isn’t right (which I will also explain). Thank you for the kind messages, they don’t go unnoticed.”

Samie and Tom are the third couple from this year’s winter Love Island series to call it quits; Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda, and Casey O’Gorman and Rosie Seabrook also split shortly after leaving the villa.