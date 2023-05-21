Love Island’s Samie Elishi shares cryptic post as ex Tom Clare appears to move on

Love Island star Samie Elishi has shared a cryptic post, after her ex Tom Clare was spotted cosying up to a mystery woman.

The former couple struck up a romance during the 2023 winter series of Love Island, and placed third in the finale.

However, the pair called it quits just weeks after leaving the South African villa.

Tom recently jetted off to Ibiza with his Love Island co-star and pal Casey O’Gorman.

In photos published by The UK Sun, the reality stars were spotted cosying up to two mystery girls on a yacht.

In one photo, Tom was seen sucking a blonde woman’s toes, while Casey filmed the NSFW display.

Samie, who has since unfollowed Tom and Casey on Instagram, took to her Stories on Saturday to share a quote about “moving onto better things”.

The photos of Tom and the mystery woman were published just days after he reunited with Samie at the Pride of Manchester.

After the awards ceremony, the reality stars enjoyed a couple of drinks together, and appeared to be on good terms.

However, it looks like that is no longer the case, as Samie has unfollowed her ex on Instagram.

Speaking in a recent YouTube video about their split, Samie said: “Let’s just address the first elephant in the room – me and Tom have broken up.”

“It’s ended on good terms, no one’s done anything bad to each other. There’s still lots and lots of love there. It just wasn’t working on the outside, and we both agreed on majority of the things, but yeah.”

“There’s no bad blood there. Me and Tom – I’d never say a bad word about him, and he would never say a bad word about me.”

“That is basically it,” Samie continued. “It’s not an exciting story, there’s nothing more too it – we just weren’t working outside the villa.”

“I feel like when you come out, you’ve got so much pressure and so many other things to worry about that plays a huge factor in a relationship.”