Love Island’s Samie Elishi breaks silence on romance with Sam Thompson: ‘It’s early days’

Samie Elishi has broken her silence on her new romance with Sam Thompson after they were papped sharing a kiss over the weekend.

Amid his ex-girlfriend Zara McDermott’s relationship with One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, Sam had reportedly been sending “flirty messages” with former Love Island star Samie Elishi.

The pair appeared to “confirm” their romance as they were spotted looking cosy with their arms around each other before they shared a kiss outside Olivia Attwood’s party.

Now, Samie has hinted at her romance with the I’m A Celebrity winner in a new podcast.

Samie talked to medium Chloe Smith about her history, present, and future in a recent edition of the podcast We Talk To The Dead.

Chloe turned her “now” cards and informed Samie that the card she had drawn showed “falling in love and being swept off your feet,” indicating that a good person was about to enter her life.

“You need to make sure not to let anybody else get involved,” she was cautioned.

“I’ve had like, a couple of relationships, where I’ve known it was never ‘it,'” Samie said when asked later if she had ever believed her “gut feeling,” which Chloe considers to be a “spirit connecting.”

“Like, I have something telling me every day this is gonna come to an end, like this isn’t for you,” she confessed.

When asked by Chloe if she believes the new person she is seeing could be “the one,” Samie shyly replied: “There’s been no bad stuff, So, yeah. I suppose it is all positive right now. It’s early days.”

The episode comes after it was reported the new couple are “smitten” with each other.

The MailOnline has revealed the birthday bash where they were spotted looking cosy over the weekend, was a “huge test” as it was the first time Samie had met Sam’s best friend Pete Wicks.

A source told MailOnline: “Things between Sam and Samie are really hotting up.Sam has introduced Samie to many of his friends now including some of the Made In Chelsea cast.”

“The biggest test came on Saturday night at Olivia’s birthday party when Samie met Sam’s best friend Pete for the first time.”

“But Pete absolutely loves Samie for Sam and thinks they really suit, which has only brought them closer together,” the source continued.

“Although she would hate to admit it, Samie is smitten and they really like each other.”