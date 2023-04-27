Love Island’s Samie Elishi breaks her silence on Tom Clare split

Samie Elishi has broken her silence on her split from Tom Clare.

The former couple placed third on winter Love Island 2023, which came to an end last month.

Tom confirmed their split via his Instagram story on Wednesday, writing: “Didn’t think I’d be writing this but me & Samie have gone our separate ways…”

“We are still on good terms & I have nothing but love & respect for her. I’m gutted it’s come to an end but I truly wish Samie the best,” Tom added.

Taking to her Instagram story on Thursday afternoon, Samie penned: “Really didn’t want to have to write an Instagram story on this but the comments and messages I’ve been getting since Tom posted his story yesterday is just not fair.”

“I will speak about everything soon but at the moment the time isn’t right (which I will also explain).”

“Thank you for the kind messages, they don’t go unnoticed.”

The confirmation of their split came after a source told The UK Sun: “Samie and Tom have sadly decided to call it a day. There is a lot of love and respect there but it just wasn’t going anywhere.”

Samie, 23, is based in Essex while Tom, also 23, lives in Barnsley.

The insider added: “The distance between them was too much and they are both really focused on their careers post Love Island.”

Samie and Tom are the third couple from this year’s winter Love Island series to call it quits; Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda, and Casey O’Gorman and Rosie Seabrook also split shortly after leaving the villa.