Love Island’s Samie Elishi and Tom Clare appear to throw shade at each other – following split

Samie Elishi and Tom Clare appear to be throwing shade at each other on social media.

The former couple struck up a romance during the 2023 winter series of Love Island; however, the couple split just weeks after leaving the villa.

In recent weeks, fans had hoped they had rekindled their romance – but Samie and Tom recently unfollowed each other on Instagram, signalling things are well and truly over between them.

Earlier this month, Tom jetted to Ibiza with his Love Island co-star and close pal Casey O’Gorman – where he was spotted cosying up to a mystery girl.

Samie has since taken to TikTok, appearing to throw shade at her ex-beau.

The 23-year-old met up with her Love Island co-star Ellie Spence, who also had a brief romance with Tom in the villa.

The two girl jokingly lip-synced to the viral audio: “So I used to date this guy [gagging noise]… So I used to date this guy, and he [gagging noise]… Oh, I don’t think I’m ready to talk about it.”

Meanwhile, Casey shared a video of Tom lip-syncing to the viral audio: “And I was like… Why are you so obsessed with me?”

It comes after the couple’s seemingly definite split.

The former couple, who placed third on the winter series of Love Island earlier this year, called it quits just weeks after leaving the South African villa.

While fans hoped they had rekindled their romance, Samie insisted they were just friends in an interview with The UK Sun last month.

Speaking about her relationship with Tom, she said: “No, we’re not back on, we’re just really good friends.”

When asked if there was a chance of them getting back together, Samie continued: “I don’t know, once you’ve been there and done it with someone… we had our run and it went well, but I’m happy that we don’t hate each other now.”

“We can all go out still and have fun, we were all out last night and it’s been a lot of fun.”

“Tom’s so supportive, he such a lovely guy, I haven’t got a bad word to say about him,” she added.

While Samie had nothing but good things to say about Tom last month, the pair have since unfollowed each other on social media – hinting there may be a touch of animosity between them.

Samie later sent fans into a frenzy when she sparked speculation she could make her villa return for the highly anticipated Love Island Games.

Taking to TikTok on Thursday, Samie shared a video of herself with the caption “Winter 2023 👋🏼❄️🫶🏼🏝️.”

The 23-year-old lip-synced to the viral sound “To be honest, I don’t know what happened… but we need a re-do.”