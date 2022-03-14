Love Island’s Sam Bird marries fellow reality star Kailah Casillas after eloping

Love Island star Sam Bird has revealed he secretly eloped and married his fiancée Kailah Casillas.

The 29-year-old, who took part in the 2018 series of the hit dating show, tied the knot with The Challenge star in a ceremony in Gibraltar.

Sharing the exciting news on Instagram alongside a video from their big day, Sam wrote: “The new Mr & Mrs Bird. Tied the knot in Gibraltar and vlogged the whole trip.”

Kailah wrote: “3.3.22 🤍 We eloped! I never dreamt of having a big wedding, so we decided to take a trip to Gibraltar and do it the most intimate way possible, just us 🤍 I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, @samrobertbird 🤍”

“We vlogged the whole trip and it’s up on my YouTube channel if you want to see more of our amazing trip! Click the link in my bio to watch!”

“Big shoutout to everyone who helped make our day so perfect! It was truly amazing.”

The YouTube video shows the couple exchanging vows, with Sam telling his bride: “I love your laugh, your smile, and your infectious loving personality.”

Kailah quoted the film Sweet Home Alabama, saying: “And in the words of my favourite movie, ‘I’m so happy to marry you, so I can kiss you anytime I want.’”

Sam proposed to Kailah back in 2020, after just eight months of dating.